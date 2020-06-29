Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
An Exciting Announcement!
0:00
-12:44

An Exciting Announcement!

Yascha Mounk
Jun 29, 2020
Share

The values of a free society are under existential threat. And too often, their defenders lack the courage of their convictions.

Listen to Yascha Mounk explain why we urgently need to build a community of people committed to these principles—and how Persuasion can help fill the gap.

This is the first episode of (the new version of) The Good Fight, a bimonthly conversation podcast in which Yascha discusses the most pressing questions facing advocates of a free society with distinguished guests. Please sign up to Persuasion now to listen to the podcast, and become a paying subscriber to get access to special episodes.



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk