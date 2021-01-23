Yascha Mounk
Can We Build a More Rational World?
Can We Build a More Rational World?

Steven Pinker believes that human beings are better off than ever before in human history. A world-renowned linguist, Pinker has dedicated his career to unveiling the ways in which we express our human nature through our language, behaviors, and beliefs. In an era often plagued by fatalism, Pinker maintains a radical and unwavering dedication to his belief in humanity's steady improvement.

In this week's conversation, Yascha Mounk and Steven Pinker sit down to discuss why we need to look to "nature" as well as "nurture" to understand the human condition, how to build institutions untainted by human biases, and whether human beings are inherently irrational.

