Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Cranberg's avatar
Alex Cranberg
2d

You give a strong argument that I largely agree with. One big exception: universities should have the right to be what they want to be as long as their policies comply with the law. If a private university for social or cultural reasons wants to be any ratio of men to women (from 100% to 50% to 0%) why shouldn’t that be their choice? You would be correct to argue that this is contrary to a meritocracy goal, and that admissions policies are hidden. Therefore the correct action is for some universities to just come clean and acknowledge that their desire for a particular gender mix may result different admission standards.

A basic problem in higher education is that it often claims to be something that it isn’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
2dEdited

In 1973 I made the first Title 9 complaint against the University of California regarding its discriminatory admissions policies. At that time there was a quota on female admissions of about 35% and less in some majors. Admission was pretty subjective and knowing someone personally shot you to the top. 20 years later I went back to CAL and took a bunch of courses. Perusing the EdPsyc library, I came across test scores by racial group dividing male and female scores. That testing showed, in many groups, a 15 point difference in IQ, with women having the higher scores. That said, we know that top scorers are often men, who have a greater divergence. Now we have the internet and social media; porn, gambling, nonsense. Men are drawn to these destructive time-wasters. Women are not. The result is more time for brain development by girls. Having raised both a boy and girl, and thought about this a lot, I wonder if now our admissions criteria fail to take into account the diverse spectrum of talent and intelligence of boys. Yes they had a benefit before Title 9. But did they need it? When I went to school, men and women were friends. We spent time together and did things: book groups, rock climbing, just hanging out. Now look at all of the hostile nuttiness taking place…some random thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture