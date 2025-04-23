Garry Kasparov and Yascha Mounk

This morning, I had the pleasure of co-hosting a Substack Live with the great Garry Kasparov. We spoke about Donald Trump; about the prospects for peace in Ukraine; about whether Europe can avoid its fate as a museal continent; and about how Americans can defend their democracy. You can watch the video recording here.

