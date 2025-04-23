Yascha Mounk

Garry Kasparov and Yascha Mounk

A video recording from this morning's Substack Live with the chess legend and political activist.
Yascha Mounk
and
Garry Kasparov
Apr 23, 2025
Transcript

This morning, I had the pleasure of co-hosting a Substack Live with the great Garry Kasparov. We spoke about Donald Trump; about the prospects for peace in Ukraine; about whether Europe can avoid its fate as a museal continent; and about how Americans can defend their democracy. You can watch the video recording here.

If you enjoyed this conversation, be sure to sign up to Garry’s new Substack, The Next Move; to subscribe to future episodes of The Good Fight podcast; and to make this work possible by becoming a paying subscriber.

- Yascha

