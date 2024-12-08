Healthcare is, at heart, a service industry. If you want a haircut that takes an hour, either you or somebody acting on your behalf will, among other expenditures, need to cover a typical hourly salary for someone whose job it is to cut hair. Similarly, if you need the attention of a medical professional for about an hour, either you or somebody acting on your behalf (such as your insurance company) will, among other expenditures, need to cover a typical hourly salary for

somebody whose job it is to heal the sick. Hence, one of the key determinants of the affordability of healthcare is the salary that medical professionals typically command. And salaries for medical professionals in the United States are exceptionally high. According to a recent report on the international compensation of doctors, for example, an average American physician makes