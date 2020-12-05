Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
How Can Joe Biden Strengthen Democracy Around the World?
0:00
-47:56

How Can Joe Biden Strengthen Democracy Around the World?

Yascha Mounk
Dec 05, 2020
Share

With Trump gone, it’s tempting to think that America’s foreign policy can return to normality—no more praise of Putin, no more maligning of allies. But as Thomas Wright makes clear, restoring America’s place in the world will be far from easy. A regular writer at The Atlantic and the director of Brookings’ Center on the United States and Europe, Wright believes that Biden’s presidency may be “the last best chance to demonstrate that liberal internationalism is a superior strategy to populist nationalism.”

In this week's conversation, Yascha Mounk and Thomas Wright discuss practical ways to prevent further democratic backsliding; why the public must understand the connection between domestic and foreign policy; and how much the Biden administration can actually achieve in the fight against dictatorships around the world. 

Please do listen and spread the word about The Good Fight.

If you have not yet signed up for our podcast, please do so now by following this link on your phone.

﻿Email: goodfightpod@gmail.com

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Website: http://www.persuasion.community

Podcast production by John T. Williams and Rebecca Rashid

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk