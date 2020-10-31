Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
How to Fight for Democracy
0:00
-1:08:34

How to Fight for Democracy

Yascha Mounk
Oct 31, 2020
Share

For the past years, we have paid a lot of attention to the fight for democratic values in countries where they are newly under threat. But what can activists do to stand up for democracy in countries where they already have to fear imprisonment, or worse? In the latest episode of The Good Fight, we feature the voices of activists from Asia and Europe.

First, Yascha Mounk talks to Andrei Sannikov about the ongoing protests against Alexander Lukashenko. Then, he talks to Nathan Law about the new security law imposed by mainland China, and the impact it is having on young democracy activists.

Please do listen and spread the word about The Good Fight.

If you have not yet signed up for our podcast, please do so now by following this link on your phone.

﻿Email: goodfightpod@gmail.com

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Website: http://www.persuasion.community

Podcast production by John T. Williams and Rebecca Rashid

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk