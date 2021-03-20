Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
🎧 How to Save the Internet
🎧 How to Save the Internet

Yascha Mounk
Mar 20, 2021
Clay Shirky has always been an optimist, believing in the potential of the internet to bring humanity together. But recent trends – from the spread of fake news to the rise in online vitriol – seem to have thrown his vision of cooperation and trust into serious doubt. Does the promise of the internet which Shirky has spent so many years touting still hold true?

In this week’s episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk and Clay Shirky sit down to discuss if social media might be more of a curse than a blessing, whether or not to regulate the virtual public square, and how the internet has turned the world into a “global village.”

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
