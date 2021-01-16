Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
🎧 How to Strengthen American Democracy
🎧 How to Strengthen American Democracy

Yascha Mounk
Jan 16, 2021
A proud Never Trumper and a founding editor at The Dispatch, Jonah Goldberg believes that capitalism and liberal democracy have long been the foundations of America's success. But as the country fractures, Goldberg fears we’re throwing all that away - and threatening to crash American democracy itself.

In this week’s episode, Yascha Mounk and Jonah Goldberg sit down to discuss the meaning of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, the future of the GOP, and whether to impeach Donald Trump.

Please do listen and spread the word about The Good Fight. If you have not yet signed up for our podcast, please do so now by following this link on your phone.

Email: goodfightpod@gmail.com

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Website: http://www.persuasion.community

Podcast production by John T. Williams and Rebecca Rashid



Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
