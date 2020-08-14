Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Is It Time to Abandon Meritocracy? A Debate with Michael Sandel
Is It Time to Abandon Meritocracy? A Debate with Michael Sandel

Yascha Mounk
Aug 14, 2020
Michael Sandel, one of the most influential political philosophers of our time, makes a provocative argument: Meritocracy allows successful people to feel good about themselves, without doing very much to address the plight of those who are less fortunate. So it is time to abandon the ideal.

In this conversation about Sandel’s new book, The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?, I debate these themes with him. Should we really throw the pursuit of meritocracy on the trash heap of history? Or would it be better to ensure that our society actually lives up to the meritocratic ideal (while ensuring that everyone, successful or not, can have a decent life)?

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Yascha Mounk
