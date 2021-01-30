Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Is Social Media to Blame for It All?
0:00
-57:38

Is Social Media to Blame for It All?

Yascha Mounk
Jan 30, 2021
We often hear the phrase “Twitter isn’t real life” as a reminder to take online spats with a pinch of salt. But with the U.S. Capitol riot, we’ve been painfully reminded of social media's power. There are few better people to understand how we got here than tech journalist Kara Swisher. A New York Times columnist and podcaster, Swisher has charted the rise of the internet since 1994, challenging the claims of Silicon Valley's biggest names while warning the public of big tech's ever-growing power. As both the ultimate insider and one of big tech's most perceptive critics, she's been named among the "most feared and well-liked journalists" in Silicon Valley. 

In this week’s episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk and Kara Swisher discuss what regulations for big tech look like in practice, the role of social media in populist politics, and whether online vitriol is an accurate reflection of public opinion.

Podcast production by John T. Williams and Rebecca Rashid

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
