Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Mailbag #1: Is America Headed for Civil War?
Preview
0:00
-10:29

Mailbag #1: Is America Headed for Civil War?

The first installment of a new monthly feature.
Yascha Mounk
Sep 25, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

In this inaugural mailbag, Yascha answers listener questions on the upcoming US election; how concerned we should be about a second Trump term; whether it’s possible for a politician to change their views without giving up on their principles; his tips for how to travel well; and more.

To access the full episode, become a paying subscriber today! And ple…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Yascha Mounk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Musa Al-Gharbi on Why We Have Never Been Woke
  Yascha Mounk
Alexandre Lefebvre on Liberalism as a Way of Life
  Yascha Mounk
Raj Vinnakota on How to Stop Campus from Boiling Over
  Yascha Mounk
James C. Scott on The Perils of State Power
  Yascha Mounk
Timur Kuran on Why We Lie About Our Beliefs
  Yascha Mounk
Douglas Vakoch on The Promise and Perils of Contacting Extraterrestrials
  Yascha Mounk
Freddie deBoer on “Peak Woke”
  Yascha Mounk