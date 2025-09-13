Yascha Mounk

User's avatar
The Roving Mind's avatar
The Roving Mind
8h

Thank you. We need more of this. I found myself enraged at the enraged until a friendly stranger on Substack pulled me back from the edge. Please know that your voice matters in al this noise.

Rickie Elizabeth's avatar
Rickie Elizabeth
7h

Something I’ve observed is that the “rage machine” is fuelled and sustained more and more by interpretation, and less by people’s initial emotion to the event itself. It’s tempting to assume the people celebrating or denying violence are doing so out of anger, however, what they’re effectively doing is participating in narrative maintenance. They’re reinterpreting events so that their tribal worldviews remain unperturbed. It’s as if their perceived survival depends on maintaining their group’s view of reality.

We saw this when MAGA insisted Vance Boelter (the Minnesota shooter) was a leftist in spite of all the evidence he was on the right. It also explains why some progressives are eagerly rushing to misrepresent Kirk’s words. Rage is very clearly instrumental; it’s become a favored mechanism of epistemic insulation against facts (specifically facts liable to fracture/threaten group identity).

The right has helped turn this “economy of interpretation” into a full-blown media apparatus that commodified and promulgates rage, (with the aid of algorithms), and now the left is mirroring it (the more unified one “tribe” becomes, the greater the pressure for the other side to do so, and the more one’s identity becomes fused with the ideology/group, making people more invested in rage).

So it’s essentially a foundation/organization tactic that creates an environment in which scapegoating can flourish. People start to treat maintaining group consensus as the desired outcome. So when a violent act occurs, people are eager to utilize it as symbolic material to unite their group’s consensus. As long as the majority are incentivized to establish tribal group unity, the alternative (of treating violent acts as isolated events) is rejected.

I suppose something must be done to change the incentive structure and lower the stakes for dissenting dialogue.

