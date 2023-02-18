Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Rachel Kleinfeld on Why America Isn’t About to Have a Civil War
0:00
-53:57

Rachel Kleinfeld on Why America Isn’t About to Have a Civil War

Yascha Mounk
Feb 18, 2023
Share



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk