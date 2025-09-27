Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
6h

One side invents a hoax against a newly elected President. The other side prosecutes crimes. And you side with the former?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary's avatar
Gary
6h

If a president came to power following a predecessor from the other party whose administration committed a series of crimes, prosecuting those people for those crimes would inevitably look like revenge. It’s not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture