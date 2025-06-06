Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
37m

All theater as the tecno-deep state revs up A/i to replace despicable governments as our new masters and executioners.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
16mEdited

Thanks for your coverage of what is IMO a salient moment--even an inflection point--in our current despotic spasm. One thing I keep thinking about, though, which you might also be thinking about, is that both Trump's and Musk's perspectives are relatively narrow, even constrictive, arising as they do from specialized, narrow experience. You see this among aging politicians in general, and also, I strongly suspect, among the tech bros. Intelligent as they are I think both groups are suffering from their respective blinders and immediate needs. Such short-sighted thinking ignores a fact of evolutionary change, which is that it's often multi-factoral, non-linear, and serendipitious, hence predictable only in uncertain ways, which suggests that leaving some room in our planning for the future for scope to allow these forces to flourish. It also suggests we might well opt for less bombast and more humility across the board from our leaders. In closing I'd like to add that electing leaders familiar with both Silicon Valley insights and perspectives as well as those of the

'rest of us' might prove extremely useful in the near term and perhaps from here on out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture