The Good Fight Club: Epstein, Columbia, Ukraine, Fed Independence

If I’m being totally honest, a lot of my motivation for hosting this podcast is selfish: Every week, it gives me an excuse to talk to some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the world about their ideas. But with so many bewildering things happening in the world, I sometimes find that, much as I relish that opportunity, it doesn’t quite satiate my need for connection and conversation. In fact, I often find myself craving a way to assemble some of my smartest podcast guests to discuss and debate (and commiserate about) the events of the past week.

Well, a few weeks ago, I thought: Perhaps the podcast can give me an excuse for doing that as well… That’s how the idea for The Good Fight Club (get it?) was born.

This is a bit of an experimental episode. But if you like it, we will assemble an all-star crew recruited from the Persuasion universe to discuss current events on a regular, perhaps even weekly, basis. Hopefully, you will enjoy eavesdropping on these wonderful thinkers trying to make sense of our world as much as I do.

Oh, one more thing. Did you enjoy this new format? Do you have any suggestions for how to improve it? Or do you think we should stick to those tried-and-tested interviews? Please let us know about your thoughts by leaving a comment or emailing Leo on leonora.barclay@persuasion.community.

This week, Yascha Mounk is joined by Mona Charen, Francis Fukuyama, and Ivan Krastev to discuss how the latest revelations about Epstein will affect Donald Trump, the Trump administration’s war on universities, Volodymyr Zelensky’s bill on anti-corruption agencies, and the recent attacks on the independence of the Fed.

Mona Charen, syndicated columnist and author, is Policy Editor of The Bulwark and host of two weekly podcasts: The Mona Charen Show and Just Between Us.

Ivan Krastev is the chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman Permanent Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences, IWM Vienna.

Francis Fukuyama is the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University. His latest book is Liberalism and Its Discontents.

