The Good Fight
The Good Fight Club: Trump's Firings, Reinventing Liberalism, and the Rise of AI
The Good Fight Club: Trump's Firings, Reinventing Liberalism, and the Rise of AI

Yascha Mounk, Francis Fukuyama, Steven Pinker, and Sabina Ćudić live at the Liberalism for the 21st Century conference!
Yascha Mounk
Aug 16, 2025
In this week’s conversation, recorded live in D.C. at the “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference, Yascha Mounk, Francis Fukuyama, Steven Pinker, and Sabina Ćudić discuss Trump’s firings and what this means for the civil service, how to build a positive case for liberalism, and the impact of the rise of AI.

Steven Pinker is Johnstone Professor of P…

