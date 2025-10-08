Yascha Mounk

James M.
10h

Remember: as a principle, only one side regularly demands systematic censorship. They no longer have the cultural heft to pull it off... but conservatives are NOT calling people to be banned from Twitter for popular opinions, or run out of academia, or fired from their corporate jobs.

Free speech is extremely important. That tells me that we should be honest about the asymmetry here. It's not just about power. Conservatives will soon have real leverage in multiple major media companies. Universities are springing up. I HIGHLY doubt that anyone will be mobbed or bullied or accused of creating unsafe work environments... because they defend public education, or feminist scholarships. That literally is how crazy much of the institutional left was for a time - and the moderates never pushed back. Perhaps that's because if they didn't join in, THEY would be threatened. It's disgusting behavior, regardless of who does it. The ideologues are deranged, the go-along-to-get-along types are worthless cowards. Together, they represent upwards of 95% of the members of many liberal institutions.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/archives-of-leftist-excess-2

Neil Pryke
7h

Spare a thought for UK freedom of expression

