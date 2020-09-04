Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
What Would a Truly Integrated Society Look Like?
0:00
-1:06:09

What Would a Truly Integrated Society Look Like?

Yascha Mounk
Sep 04, 2020
Share

A few weeks ago, I got an email from somebody I admire tremendously: Elizabeth Anderson, the John Dewey Distinguished University Professor at the University of Michigan, and one of the most interesting contemporary political philosophers.

Anderson, she wrote, has long been an avid listener to The Good Fight. But she strongly disagrees with the episode I did with Edward Irizarry, in part because she thought that my characterization of Robin diAngelo’s work was overly dismissive. So we decided to get to the bottom of our disagreement in an on-air conversation.

In this episode of the podcast, we discuss the merits of contemporary anti-racism. But we also talk about whether we should aim for the ideal of colorblindness; how to build a more integrated society; and what philosophical liberals can do to stand up to the threat of right-wing populism.

Please do listen and spread the word about The Good Fight.

If you have not yet signed up for our podcast, please do so now by following this link on your phone.



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk