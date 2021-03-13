Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
🎧 What You Miss About the World If You Only Study Students at Harvard
0:00
-46:45

🎧 What You Miss About the World If You Only Study Students at Harvard

Yascha Mounk
Mar 13, 2021
Share

Between 2003 and 2007, 96% of participants in social psychology studies were Westerners, most of them undergraduates at American universities. As a result, much of what psychologists have come to believe about human nature is actually a description of a geographically and historically specific group: people who are western, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic ("WEIRD").

Joseph Henrich, a professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard, has spent his career trying to change the parochial bias of social psychology. If we understand that WEIRD people are closer to the aberration than the norm, he argues, we can better understand the rise of the West, the rapid transformations now taking place from Asia to Africa, and the likely future of societies around the world.

In this week’s episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk and Joseph Henrich sit down to discuss the peculiarities of WEIRD people; whether non-western societies are taking on some of the same characteristics as they develop economically; and how new technologies might disrupt traditional bonds between human beings.

Please do listen and spread the word about The Good Fight.

If you have not yet signed up for our podcast, please do so now by following this link on your phone.

Email: goodfightpod@gmail.com

Website: http://www.persuasion.community

Podcast production by John T. Williams and Rebecca Rashid

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Connect with us!

Spotify | Apple | Google

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk & @joinpersuasion

Youtube: Yascha Mounk

LinkedIn: Persuasion Community



Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
  Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
  Yascha Mounk
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
  Yascha Mounk
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
  Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
  Yascha Mounk
Olivier Roy on France
  Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
  Yascha Mounk
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
  Yascha Mounk