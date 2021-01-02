Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Why Education Fails to Advance Equality
Why Education Fails to Advance Equality

Yascha Mounk
Jan 02, 2021
Why is it OK to discriminate on grounds of intelligence? That might seem like an odd question. But for writer and academic Fredrik deBoer, it’s one we can't ignore. His new book, The Cult of Smart, argues that we’ve created an educational system that incessantly rewards the good luck of innate intelligence—while condemning the less clever to failure.

In this week’s conversation, Yascha Mounk and Fredrik deBoer discuss America’s broken schools, debate the damage done by overvaluing academic ability, and ask what sort of education system we need for a truly just society.

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The podcast searches for the ideas, policies, and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
