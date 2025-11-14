Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Andrews's avatar
James Andrews
2h

Yascha, your “both/and” prescription is right, but there’s a structural roadblock that makes the problem worse than you describe.

Federal Title IV rules (RSI: Regular and Substantive Interaction) were written to block old-fashioned correspondence courses from receiving aid. Those rules now end up penalizing the very proctored, verification-heavy assessment models that would actually address the AI problem you outline. The “path of least resistance” isn’t just habit or denial; it’s baked into the funding architecture.

Under the current compliance framework, oral exams and in-person verification are disappearing at the exact moment we need them most.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Riddell's avatar
Stephen Riddell
2h

Hi Yascha, very interesting stuff! I went to University well before the 'chatbot' craze, but this type of creativity has been an issue ever since 'neural networks' become a part of programmes like Premiere Pro, well before the advent of LLMs.

I think, based on my knowledge and operation of computers, it would be quite easy for supervising lectuers actually to check whether there were discrepancies between an oral dissertation and a written dissertation?

I mean, obviously we can check for token fragments to see if 'ai' was used, but if someone has obvious learning disabilities then that shouldn't count against them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture