Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unset's avatar
Unset
1dEdited

"it’s that he actively recoiled at striking the Houthis because doing so might happen to benefit the Europeans."

That is just not true. Vance was opposed to the strikes because in his view they would almost entirely and exclusively benefit the Europeans, and there wasn't much other reason to do it. He has a point. Why can't rich Europe take the lead on something like this? Are they children and we are the dad?

The other point I would add is, I have been shocked by what a bellicose posture toward Russia the NATO allies have taken, despite having allowed their own militaries to atrophy to the point of near worthlessness. If you can't project force, you don't get to decide anything!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jim Hengstenberg's avatar
Jim Hengstenberg
1d

The listing of issues seems complete and accurate; however, the most weighty ones related to political and demographic destruction of Western culture are significantly more important than the personal ones…a distinction progressives and Europeans seem to ignore, at great peril to all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture