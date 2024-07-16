Subscribe
Rachel Kleinfeld on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America
In this emergency podcast, Yascha Mounk and Rachel Kleinfeld discuss how to prevent a spiral of violence.
9 hrs ago
•
Yascha Mounk
48:48
This Is a Test for America
We are in danger of flunking it.
23 hrs ago
•
Yascha Mounk
Elizabeth Anderson on Equality
Listen now | Yascha Mounk and Elizabeth Anderson discuss why intersectionality and talk about privilege don’t help to build a more equal society.
Jul 14
•
Yascha Mounk
1:20:34
Francis Fukuyama on Global Chaos (and Why You Don't Need to Despair About It)
Yascha Mounk and Francis Fukuyama discuss the state of democracy around the world.
Jul 6
•
Yascha Mounk
51:14
Biden Is No Longer Fit For Office
The debate last Thursday made painfully obvious that Joe Biden now suffers from significant mental impairment. There has been a good deal of speculation…
Jul 1
•
Yascha Mounk
June 2024
Yuval Levin on the Coming Realignment
Listen now (71 mins) | Yascha Mounk and Yuval Levin discuss why neither Democrats nor Republicans have built a durable post-Cold War coalition—and how…
Jun 29
•
Yascha Mounk
1:10:58
How America Got Into This Omnishambles
America is in deep, deep trouble. Before Thursday’s debate, the leading contender to win the upcoming presidential election was already Donald Trump, a…
Jun 28
•
Yascha Mounk
Simon Fanshawe on Merit and Diversity
Listen now (66 mins) | Yascha Mounk and Simon Fanshawe also discuss how gay and lesbian rights were won—and what that should teach today’s activists.
Jun 22
•
Yascha Mounk
1:05:38
Olivier Roy on France
Listen now (65 mins) | Yascha Mounk and Olivier Roy discuss the rise of the French right.
Jun 15
•
Yascha Mounk
1:05:22
In Europe, Chaos Is the New Normal
The European elections are the beginning of the end for Emmanuel Macron.
Jun 10
•
Yascha Mounk
Brad Wilcox on Why You Should Get Married
Listen now (51 mins) | Yascha Mounk and Brad Wilcox discuss how marriage contributes to better outcomes for both children and adults.
Jun 8
•
Yascha Mounk
51:02
William Galston on 2024 and Trump's Conviction
Listen now (88 mins) | Yascha Mounk and William Galston discuss why neither the Democrats or Republicans have been able to build a durable governing…
Jun 1
•
Yascha Mounk
1:28:16
