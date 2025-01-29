Here, for example, is one area in which applying AI, even at its current levels of performance, can still lead to huge improvements in the real world. The ways in which AI can help you learn a language are incredible. You can have a conversation in the language you’re practicing with the world’s cheapest and most patient tutor. You can practice reading a text, or having a written exchange, based on your most niche interests. You can get grammar lessons custom-tailored to your personal strengths and weaknesses. And you can get instant feedback on your pronunciation, including detailed tips on how to improve. But for now, all of this requires that you design your own course, instructing your AI language teacher what to do at each step. There is clearly vast room for improvement here, with somebody building an app that systematically asks about your personal preferences and then integrates all of this functionality into a streamlined experience. The obstacles to achieving such a learning interface are much more rooted in challenges of design, pedagogy and user experience than they are in the need for further progress in the power of the underlying model. Somebody will almost certainly fix these problems, creating the most powerful language learning tool ever invented—but for now, such an app does not exist.

Make sure that you don’t miss any episodes of my podcast! Sign up for ad-free access to all of its episodes by becoming a paying subscriber and adding the private feed to The Good Fight now.

Set Up Podcast