Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
27mEdited

Brings back fond memories of my early army days (1967-68) learning Mandarin at the Defense Language Institute, West Coast branch in Monterey, CA. We had classes six hours a day with a different instructor each hour, most if not all of whom were refugees who had fled the mainland during the communist takeover. They were a very mixed lot, but my favorite was a former governess from Shanghai named Lily Woo (Woo Tai Tai). She had been governess to a French diplomat’s family and spoke fluent French. Having taken a number of years of French myself in school, in my early weeks with her, reaching for something non-English, I often found myself using French instead of Chinese, at which point she would always fix me with a faux sternness, and say “Guan" (my classroom name, being close to Quinn) "GwoYu, GwoYu" (Mandarin).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Twirling Towards Freedom's avatar
Twirling Towards Freedom
1h

Great piece, you should be very proud! I tried to learn Vietnamese, but the tonal nature of it was too difficult for me to grasp. Tying to "learn" Korean now, a language my mother speaks, but she only taught me fragments of, so while I excel at Duolingo, I'm at the plateau you speak of where I can only get bits of K-dramas, but I need to start conversing with more native speakers. You have me motivated to take it to the next level!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture