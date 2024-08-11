Locals attend a banquet at the Piazza del Campo, in Siena, while children play in the center of the square. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the things I’m excited about with this space is to turn it into a real community. And that means that I don’t just want to pontificate at you; I want to hear from you. Paying subscribers can of course comment on all of my articles and interviews, and I will try to jump into the comments myself as often as feasible. But from time to time, I will invite all of you, collectively, to help me think through some genuine intellectual puzzle. Many of these puzzles will be about straightforwardly political or economic questions. But this inaugural Help Me Understand is about a cultural difference that’s been nagging at me for a long time: why parents in southern Europe think about their children’s bedtime so differently than parents in North America.

On an experimental basis, I am inviting everyone, including free subscribers, to comment on this article! Let’s see how it goes. But I reserve the right to use the “no asshole” rule applied by Sam Harris: Be nice to each other. Engage in good faith. You can express robust disagreement in polite terms. If I get the sense that you’re stinking the place up, you’ll get banned—sorry.

A few nights ago, I went to dinner in the center of Grosseto, Italy. The reservation was for 8.30pm, and one of my friends brought his 8-year old daughter along to the meal. She chatted with the adults at the table for a bit, painted a couple of pictures of dogs, had a plate of pasta, and then fell asleep in her seat. When we were done with the meal, around midnight, her dad carried her home.

There is nothing unusual about this in Italy (or a host of other countries in Southern Europe, Latin America, and many other parts of the world). When I took a walk around town after dinner, well past midnight, I still saw plenty of children: walking with their parents, playing on the town’s main piazza, running through fountains. As in many other parts of the world, Italian parents believe in integrating their children into their social life. If they want to be out with family or friends late into the evening, then their children, of any age, will be along for the ride—or, like our dinner companion, fall asleep in some improvised manner.

In America—at least in the middle-class, urban or suburban America with which I’m most familiar—this is practically unheard of. In a place like New York, there are relatively few children to begin with; but what’s really striking in contrast to a place like Grosseto is that you will virtually never see young children out in public after, say, 9pm. When friends or family members gather, parents of young children either leave the kids at home or leave early in the evening. As a result, parents in America—and Britain and Canada—face a constant choice: either you decline a social occasion or you hire a babysitter, with all the expense and hassle that entails.

When I ask American parents about why they don’t just bring their kid along to a dinner among friends, it is clear that some cultural norms are at play: Patrons at a nice restaurants in the United States, for example, might be annoyed by the presence of a child in a way that the people at the table next to us in the moderately upscale restaurant in Grosseto simply weren’t. Mostly, though, American parents seem to be convinced that keeping a kid up beyond their usual bedtime on a regular basis would be irresponsible and perhaps even harmful: They believe that it is of great importance for their child to have a regular bedtime routine, and swear that the child will suffer, or at the very least be terribly ill-behaved, the next day if they aren’t in their own bed by the usual time.

So: help me puzzle through this one. Is there some price that Italian parents pay for their relaxed custom, whether a comparatively trivial one in the form of a cranky and unhappy child the next day, or even a more serious one in the form of long-term developmental difficulties? Or do the habits of Italian parents prove that American parents are just wrong about this? Can children be up late without any lasting harm, allowing their parents to enjoy a richer social life, and giving their offspring more opportunities at play and socialization?

