Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Radek's avatar
Radek
4h

A good number of schools already do this via institutional financial aid packages. Depends on the school. I dont think that's the unbundling that's necessary here.

What needs to be unbundled is the teaching and research. Most professors at research schools dont care about teaching, the tenure committees dont care about it and the schools absolutely do not care about it (hence 300+ student classes)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
4hEdited

There's a simpler solution, at least for motivated kids. After high-school, attend a community college (almost free for residents) for the first two years of (pretty much) standardized courses (101s through 202s). Then transfer in to a four-year college/university as a junior for the upperclassmen lectures/labs/seminars and your degree. There may be a need for a few "bridging" courses, but that can be handled during summer school and/or January/winter terms as well as independent study. The "fun-and-games" and social life requirements (dorms/meal plans/etc.) are typically demanded only of first- and/or second-year students in four-year colleges and universities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture