I have a patient to see in a few minutes so have to be brief. I am familiar with the various definitions of introverts and extroverts. My problem with all the labels we use for personality traits or psychological traits is that they are very poor descriptors of an individual's complexity. They are gross simplifications and either imprecise, or precise but only in certain circumstances. As an example of the latter, a person's level of extroversion may be influenced by their stress level, their physical state (say being premenstrual, or fighting off a cold), or whom they are associating with. As a clinician I find all these labels misleading or worse because people tend to adopt them as an identity. In certain contexts a label can be helpful. The social battery (second definition) is useful for me when I have someone who is depressed and needs to engage in activities that are going to energize them and not deplete them. If the depressed person likes being around others, but finds it draining, then advising them to go to parties is going to make them more depleted and more depressed. I need to find activities that are enjoyable and not draining for that person. On the other hand if I am not in a clinical role and am planning a party for a friend, then if the friend enjoys lots of people (first definition of extraversion) then I am going to plan a party with a lot of people and perhaps in a public setting.

Got to run. Interested to hear what others have to day.

I found the last part of this essay interesting. I have long described some people as exothermic (exuding energy) and endothermic (sapping energy). The latter type is challenging in that they absorb any enthusiasm you bring to a conversation but contribute no energy themselves. I also refer to these people as enthusiasm sponges.

