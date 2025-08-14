Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raul Zavaleta's avatar
Raul Zavaleta
10h

Where is parenting in all this? It was not only the children who were influenced by the Internet; the parents also did. Parents became more defensive about letting kids have independence, stop allowing them to go play outside. Why? The internet made bad news traveled faster and social media made it worse. Parents saw monsters everywhere and no longer allowed the children to go out by themselves. They had to be protected from all the “bad” out there. To protect them, they kept them inside and gave them a phone or video games to entertain themselves. As a result, children never learned the skills to negotiate conflict, or solve their own problems.

Will this generation of parents understand the need for children to learn the skills to navigate the world on their own?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ragged Clown's avatar
Ragged Clown
10h

I agree with everything Yascha says here: social media results in fewer friendships and less romance; Gen Zs have less conscientiousness, less extroversion and more neuroticism; young people using dating apps are less likely to commit, etc. But I'd like to add a couple of observations.

My kids (now in their 20s) barely ever left the house in their teenage years. That was partly because of video games, but it was also because they never developed the skills and confidence in their younger years that would encourage them to go out. I tried to get my kids to go out, but it was pointless because there was no one else out there; other parents didn't allow it.

Each of my kids made a group of four or five friends in their teens who came to our house all the time, but once those friends were gone (university, etc), they didn't have the skills to make new ones. Video games didn't help with leaving the house to find them. I'm quite the introvert, but still, I had dozens of friends who are still friends now.

They lack the confidence to go places. Someone in about 1990 decided that kids couldn't be trusted to go out on their own. I went to London on the bus with my next-door neighbour when I was ten, and I went to the beach with a whole bunch of friends when I was 14. Kids aren't allowed to do that now. Safer to stay home and play video games.

To add to your thoughts on dating, I think dating apps allow you to skip someone who doesn't seem immediately right. We had to stick with a new partner — even if they weren't perfect — because it wasn't obvious when the next one would come along. With a dating app, there is an infinity of candidates, so you can just ditch this one and move on to the next right away. As with social media taking away the opportunities for friendship, they rarely get to practice at real romance. For me personally, all of my girlfriends were friends whom I knew very well before we started dating, so we had less of that leap into the unknown that a dating app requires.

I think the 1970s and 80s were the best time ever to be a teenager, and I feel sorry for Gen Zs who grew up in the 2000s and later — but I don't think it was just the internet and social media to blame. I think parents changed their attitudes to parenting in the 1990s, and Gen Z children had much less freedom to practice at being teenagers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture