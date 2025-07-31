Yascha Mounk

Paul Topping
17h

I am a computer programmer and involved in AI, though not one of those making LLMs. Your post is a good survey of where we stand and the various ways that the press cover the growth of AI badly. I only have a few comments:

I use "stochastic parrot" to describe the current generation of AI. I still think it is a valid description and, sorry, it isn't how the human brain works to any great extent. We learn the times table by repetition but that doesn't get you far in math class. Think about what things you learn by rote: the alphabet, perhaps a poem or two, the times table. Not much beyond that. That the human brain works a bit like current AI is an invention of the AI community. We started out with artificial neural networks being inspired by biological ones and now they've flipped the script. It's all part of the hype.

The fact that the current AIs are stochastic parrots is exactly why we can't get them aligned with our views on race, etc. and can't get them to be honest without hard-coding it in for specific topics. Most of the advancements to AI are such patches. It makes them better but it just doesn't scale. It is not the way to AGI.

As far as the big question is concerned, whether they will take all our jobs, it is a hard one to answer. In past tech upheavals, they have always been replaced by other jobs. But, as you say, this time may be different. I think the best thing to say is that (a) it hasn't happened yet and may not happen, and (b) until AGI is reached, which is probably not soon, it is doubtful.

Daniel Oppenheimer's avatar
Daniel Oppenheimer
17h

Yet again we're exhorted to "grapple" with this unknown future rather than "deny" it. What is this "grappling" supposed to involve? Somehow working out what to retrain as to avoid the supposed job apocalypse -how on earth are we supposed to do that given we have no clear idea what this technology will or won't be capable of? Or - what?

