Yascha Mounk

Nickerus
21hEdited

Yascha, a long and seemingly round and round argument which fails to understand exactly what the American Constitution says about the power of the President. You are also falling into the TDS trap, you said you and your editorial staff would avoid, concerning joining the Leftist "resistance" against the democratically elected POTUS.

A counter POV is offered by Francis Menton who received his B.A. in Economics and Mathematics summa cum laude from Yale University in 1972; and his J.D. degree cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1975. In 1975 he joined the law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as an associate, becoming a partner in 1984, and retiring after 40 years in 2016. He writes on Substack aswell. His article;

The pervasive talking point of the Left since President Trump returned to office is that he is trying to make himself into a “dictator.” Starting in the early weeks of his new term, the main evidence for the “dictator” claim was said to be Trump’s actions to make the government respond to his policies, via actions like large-scale lay-offs, issuance of Executive Orders, and cancellation of grants and contracts.

The very first line of the Constitution of Article II, Section 1, which states that “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” If that doesn’t mean that the President can “dominate the policy making of all institutions in the executive branch,” it’s hard to know what it might mean.

The problem with all the MSM propaganda is that the Left thought that they had gotten around the Constitution with decades of progressive-inspired legislation designed to create a government of permanent experts that would tie the hands of any President who might have different policy ideas.

For multiple decades, the Left thought they had achieved a perfect model for unbreakable left-wing governance. When a Democrat was President, he could exercise all executive functions because the commissions and bureaucracy would support him as part of their team; but when a Republican got elected, he would be boxed in by the commissions and bureaucrats who would assure continuance of the policies of the progressive groupthink.

Actually, that’s what the Constitution provides. If you don’t want a President with so much power, it would have been much better not to have created so many agencies and delegated so much power to the executive.

The MSM is screaming that Donald Trump is a "dictator" only because his opponents do not like what he is doing. The "swamp," that he argued should be drained, includes the agencies many of which are funded by the government. Trump has forced them on to the defensive.

Biden the previous "dictator" cancelled pipelines and lease sales, cancelled mining, mandated EVs, mandated renewables for electricity generation, removed land from mineral exploration (including uranium), attacked the fossil energy industry, and ignored the law on numerous issues.

One could say that the current Republican "dictator" makes him appear more like a liberator, than his previous Dems opponent. 😐

Max More
21hEdited

Without in any way defending Trump's actions, I find it bothersome that the author looks to other countries but fails to consider the Biden administration's heavy use of executive orders, ignoring of Supreme Court decisions, lawfare, and so on, which were plenty anti-democratic.

