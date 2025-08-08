Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreneticFauna's avatar
FreneticFauna
15hEdited

I've been surprised by how many powerful and influential people still insist that we don't really need to worry about China because their authoritarian system is incapable of innovating and they can only copy the work of others. It strikes me as an example of rejecting new evidence in favor of more comforting prior assumptions. I fear that we won't wake up to reality until we have experienced our own Suez Crisis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Rousmaniere's avatar
Joe Rousmaniere
15h

Excellent article!

We should rejoice in China’s strength especially as it has been gained at no great cost to the rest of the world.

I look forward to reading Part 2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture