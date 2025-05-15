Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin
3h

People often confuse personal preference to objective metrics. You might not like the McMansion suburb and strip malls, but the reality is that the small towns in the middle of flyover states in the US are filthy rich and have every amenity imaginable at reasonable prices (when compared to incomes), which is simply not the case for many places worldwide, even if those places do have the allure of a cute cafe in the old town.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Grumpy Liberal's avatar
Grumpy Liberal
2h

Such a naive analysis. Yes, the US has greater capita GDP because the US has a greater percentage of “dirty” industries — oils and gas extraction and mining activities. US life expectancy is now about 5 years less than Europe as a whole. It’s an established fact that Europeans have more leisure time. And the US has a maternal mortality rate that is 2-1/2 times that of Europe. While more students are pushed through high school in the US, Europeans have a higher percentage of post secondary school education in both university degrees and vocational training. While Germany trains its workers to become more skilled, the US condemns its educational aspirants to crippling debt and training that often leads nowhere. As I said, such a naive analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture