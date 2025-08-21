Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
2h

When you connect two car batteries to each other, the one with the lower charge will take from the stronger charge to eventually equalize. The US was the massively stronger battery, and with the allowance of China into the WTO, we connected an extraordinarily weak battery that would serve to both increase the overall charge of both batteries, but while depleting the strength of the US battery to help China's grow more equal.

The problem here was that the basis for the US allowing this connection with China was only for US corporate profit maximization and corporate primacy. Because without the push from Wall Street, those few administrative elites that mistakenly expected the CCP to adopt western style democracy would have never gained enough support to make that connection.

The US economic power was a product of its system of governance and its people that leveraged the system... the idea that is the basis for its existence... the right to pursue self-interest. China could never become what it is today without looting that battery power... it never had the system that inspired or allowed enough individual creative freedom, enterprise and entrepreneurialism. Apple spending $500 billion per year to train China to become a tech industry competitor works well for China, but what happens when Apple stops doing that?

The CCP is paranoid of the West. They loot from it not to become a partner, but to insulate themselves from the threat of the West. That includes continued authoritarian policies to prevent Chinese people from aligning with the West, and thus also preventing the Chinese people from aligning with the required ethos of creativity that drives industrial dominance.

It is unlikely that China will continue to hold their position growing to dominate the world economy as the US pulls back and disconnects the battery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
2hEdited

This is a great essay, but I find it disconcerting that you, of all people, can write about China at this depth while skirting the fact that it is, at its core, a communist and authoritarian state. Your career has been defined by sounding the alarm on authoritarian threats in the West; surely the sheer size of that issue, insofar as it so obviously applies to China, deserves acknowledgment here.

Given Stephen Kotkin’s prominence — and the broad political spectrum of intellectual consensus his China doctrine commands — it feels strange for a political scientist with your leanings to leave that perspective unaddressed. I would also be very interested to hear your take on the Clinton doctrine that justified opening trade with China, now that we’ve had decades to test its premises against reality.

And before the pile-on begins (or the silent treatment, which i suppose is worse): yes, I’m well aware of the perspectives of Lawrence Summers and Jeffrey Sachs, and many others, and I sense you may be writing from somewhere in that neighborhood. But that’s exactly why I’m pressing the point. What I’m hoping is that you — and perhaps some of your readers who are serious thinkers and subject experts — can help this plebian sort out how to think about the tension between those doctrines and perspectives, and how you yourself categorize the authoritarian threat that China represents.

I worry that U.S.–China alignment could well prove to be the most consequential and challenging geopolitical issue of our time — which is really saying something. Your background and reputation put you in a position where your voice could be especially influential and important on this front.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yascha Mounk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture